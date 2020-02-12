Home States Tamil Nadu

Coronavirus: DMK seeks Centre's help for evacuating Indians on quarantined ship off Japan

DMK chief MK Stalin wrote to External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar in this connection, saying a native of Madurai in Tamil Nadu employed in the ship has called for help.

Published: 12th February 2020 03:38 PM  |   Last Updated: 12th February 2020 03:40 PM   |  A+A-

DMK President MK Stalin

DMK President MK Stalin (File Photo| EPS, Jawahar)

By PTI

CHENNAI: DMK chief MK Stalin on Wednesday sought the Centre's intervention in securing the release of around 100 Indians, including six from Tamil Nadu, from a cruise ship quarantined in the sea off Japan for nearly 10 days over the outbreak of novel coronavirus.

The "Diamond Princess" has been in quarantine at Yokohama since arriving off the Japanese coast early last week after the virus was detected in a former passenger who got off the ship in Hong Kong. A total of 174 confirmed cases have been reported from among the 3,700-odd passengers and crew.

Stalin wrote to External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar in this connection, saying a native of Madurai in Tamil Nadu employed in the ship has called for help.

In his letter, Stalin said the cruise ship was docked at the Yokohama harbour for the past nine days. The stranded man, who is employed in the ship, has sent a message to his friends through WhatsApp, that about 100 Indians are working in the vessel, of whom six are from Tamil Nadu, Stalin said.

In his message, he has sought the Centre's intervention for the release of these hundred Indians from the vessel, the DMK said and urged Jaishankar to immediately intervene and ensure their safe return.

Passengers and crew in the ship are now halfway through a 14-day quarantine that is due to end on February 19 and have been mostly confined to their quarters, aside from being allowed brief periods on deck while wearing face masks.







