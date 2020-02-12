Home States Tamil Nadu

Friction between DMK, Congress councillors

By Express News Service

PUDHUKKOTTAI: The top brass of DMK and Congress may claim that the two parties  have buried the hatchet after the unsavoury war of words over cross-voting in the indirect elections to  the post of district panchayat union president in Pudukkottai, but the ground reality does not mirror the hard earned bonhomie.

On Tuesday,  DMK councillors walked out of the first meeting of the union to register their protest  against what they called betrayal by Congress.“We signed the register but boycotted proceedings. This is to express our displeasure at the Congress’ betrayal. They allied with us but voted for AIADMK and got the vice chairperson’s post in return. We saw the Congress councillor coming in AIADMK minister Vijayabaskar’s car during the elections,” said G Stalin, DMK councillor.

Congress and the AIADMK maintained that the meeting went well. “We continued with the proceedings,” said district vice president, Congress’ Uma Maheswari.  

