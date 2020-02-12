Home States Tamil Nadu

Shelters for homeless: Madras High Court summons official

The bench said that the Secretary, Department of Social Welfare, Government of Tamil Nadu, has been directed to personally remain present before the Court for filing a status report,

Published: 12th February 2020 05:38 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th February 2020 05:38 AM   |  A+A-

Madras HC

Madras High Court building. (File Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The Madras High Court on Tuesday directed the Secretary of Social Welfare department to appear in person before the Court with a detailed status report, in connection with the PIL petition seeking to provide temporary shelters and blankets to homeless persons during winter season. The Division Bench comprising Justices M Sathyanarayanan and R Hemalatha was hearing the PIL from M Muruganantham of Chennai.

The bench said that the Secretary, Department of Social Welfare, Government of Tamil Nadu, has been directed to personally remain present before the Court for filing a status report, and adjourned the hearing to March 11. The petitioner, who is an advocate, while referring to a Supreme Court order in which several directions were given in a similar matter submitted that, weather in recent times has become extremely heavy and people having resources manage to safeguard them from the cold wave. Government being the welfare state is bound to save and care about every individual, submitted the petitioner.

Though the Secretary, in his status report, mentioned various schemes implemented to prevent women from exploitation and about children homes, however, made no mention about prayer sought for by the petitioner.

HC directs govt to reply to DMK’s plea by March 12
Chennai: Madras High Court on Tuesday directed the government to file its response to the plea seeking CBI probe into alleged corruption in by-election. The issue pertains to the plea moved by the then DMK candidate N Maruthu Ganesh alleging electoral corruption during the 2016 RK Nagar by-election, by the ruling AIADMK, which was deferred by the Election Commission. A division bench comprising of Justices M Sathyanarayanan and R Hemalatha on Tuesday passed the interim order and directed the State to file its reply by March 12. The HC bench on January 29, had permitted DMK to add CBI as a party to the plea on the grounds that Abhiramapuram police who registered the FIR failed to cite anybody as accused in the case. Despite availability of 3 names including the Health Minister C Vijay Baskar in the report filed by IT department.

Stay up to date on all the latest Tamil Nadu news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Madras High Court
India Matters
The delegation will meet fruit growers in North Kashmir before reaching Srinagar.
Batch of 25 envoys reaches Kashmir to witness ground situation
India has produced some of the greatest batsmen to have step foot on the cricket pitch, now let us take a look at the top 13 run-getters for the 'Men in Blue' in ODIs.
Check out the all-time top 13 run-getters for India in ODIs
Porunnan Rajan, wife Rajani, son Ragil and daughter Akshara. (Photo | EPS)
Man, who bought lottery ticket on way to bank for 4th loan, now Rs 12 crore richer
Fr S V Mathew Thuvayoor and other church officials accompany the bride and groom to the reception at the St Mary’s Orthodox Church hall in Adoor on Monday| Express
Kerala church organises wedding of Hindu cancer-stricken worker’s daughter

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Delhi Elections 2020: Silent Protest In Shaheen Bagh Amid Counting Of Votes
Shaheen Bagh effect? AAP’s Amanatullah Khan wins in Okhla constituency
Gallery
Rohini constituency sitting MLA and Leader of Opposition Vijender Gupta (C) defeated AAP's Rajesh Nama Bansiwala by a margin of 12,648 votes. (Photo | PTI)
Delhi polls: From Vijender Gupta to OP Sharma, meet the 8 BJP candidates who withstood the AAP sweep
India has produced some of the greatest batsmen to have step foot on the cricket pitch, now let us take a look at the top 13 run-getters for the 'Men in Blue' in ODIs.
Virat Kohli to MS Dhoni: Check out the all-time top 13 run-getters for India in ODIs
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp