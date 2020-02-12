Warring groups beat up cops on peace mission

By Express News Service

KARAIKAL: Three policemen, including a woman constable were injured when they went to pacify two rioting groups of Dalits and caste Hindus in Karaikal on Monday.

Tension prevailed in Vizhuthiyur in Neravy commune following a dispute over four acres of cultivable land which is not registered in anyone’s name as per official records. There was an altercation between a Dalit and a caste Hindu on Sunday night, which deteriorated into a group clash, each side consisting of 50 people on Monday. Eight persons were booked on Tuesday. The district administration was trying to control and mediate the situation.

According to police, a group of Caste Hindus were squatting on the four acres of cultivable land. On Sunday night, Silambarasan, a Dalit and Sudhakar, a caste Hindu, allegedly got into an argument where Silambarasan allegedly questioned the encroachment. On Monday morning, the conflict escalated into a public fight.

Several people, including police personnel who went to control the situation, also received blows. Four people were arrested on each side.

Meanwhile, the district administration conducted a peace meeting on Tuesday evening. They said that the land does not belong to anyone until the case is decided.