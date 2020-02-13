Fisheries minister blames DMK for starting hydrocarbon project

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Responding to DMK leader KN Nehru’s remarks about the special protected agriculture zone in the Delta region, Fisheries minister D Jayakumar said that the opposition party was the first one to encourage hydrocarbon exploration from 1996.

In a fiery reply, the minister said that T R Balu who was then the minister of state of petroleum and natural gas ministry obtained permission in 2011 for Great Eastern Energy Corporation to explore the Delta region for methane gas for four years. “This was done in the presence of MK Stalin during January 2011. A memorandum of understanding was also signed for this purpose. They also said the state government will provide any required assistance to make this project a success,” said Jayakumar.

He further added that though the AIDMK government has taken a bold step of declaring the delta zone as a protected area, the opposition party is the only entity to oppose this move which has been welcomed by all. “They are scared that AIADMK will gain popularity with the people by this decision of the state government. The opposition party doesn’t know what to do, hence they are spreading such lies, “ he added.