Home States Tamil Nadu

In bid to boost nutrition in children, this TN school keeps akshayapatram that never runs out of vegetables

The idea is for children to bring whatever vegetables they have at home and keep them in the vessel.

Published: 13th February 2020 12:33 PM  |   Last Updated: 13th February 2020 12:34 PM   |  A+A-

The idea is for children to bring whatever vegetables they have at home and keep them in the vessel.

The idea is for children to bring whatever vegetables they have at home and keep them in the vessel. (Photo | M K Ashok Kumar, EPS)

By Express News Service

TIRUCHY: Akshayapatram is a mythical vessel which is inexhaustible, as you take food out of it, it is supposed to keep filling up. To encourage children to eat vegetables, Subbaiah Memorial School in Tiruchy has placed an akshayapatram on its premises, with the hope it is always full of vegetables.

The initiative was launched on Wednesday by the principal in the presence of students and parents. “Children do not eat vegetables. I have seen these kids always separate vegetables from the rice or sambar. However, in school, we ensure they eat vegetables. They are scared of us in school, so they eat it. At home, they do not listen to their parents. That is why I thought of incorporating more vegetables in their food to make them get the required nutrition. We are keeping two baskets in the school,” said principal KS Jeevandhan.

The idea is for children to bring whatever vegetables they have at home and keep them in the vessel. There is no force or compulsion, says the principal, it is purely voluntary. “I am happy if a child gets even a single bean or carrot. There are 150 children, imagine, one vegetable per child, it is a lot. We do not want them to spend any money. This way, they would also learn responsibility,” added the principal.

The school provides meals in the morning (sponsors) and midday meals under the government scheme. They hope to add these vegetables to their meals to ensure more nutritional value.

Parents welcomed this move as one of the major problems faced by children today is that they do not get the required nutrition. Block Education Officer Jayalakshmi said such initiatives were the need of the hour.

“We need to mould our thinking according to the times. We need such new initiatives. It is important for every child to be healthy. The best part about this is that every child will get good nutrition. Many children cannot afford to buy a variety of vegetables, this way, they will all get good food,” she said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Tamil Nadu news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Subbaiah Memorial School Akshayapatram in school
India Matters
The delegation will meet fruit growers in North Kashmir before reaching Srinagar. (Photo | PTI)
Batch of 25 envoys reaches Kashmir to witness ground situation
India has produced some of the greatest batsmen to have step foot on the cricket pitch, now let us take a look at the top 13 run-getters for the 'Men in Blue' in ODIs.
Check out the all-time top 13 run-getters for India in ODIs
Porunnan Rajan, wife Rajani, son Ragil and daughter Akshara. (Photo | EPS)
Man, who bought lottery ticket on way to bank for 4th loan, now Rs 12 crore richer
Fr S V Mathew Thuvayoor and other church officials accompany the bride and groom to the reception at the St Mary’s Orthodox Church hall in Adoor on Monday| Express
Kerala church organises wedding of Hindu cancer-stricken worker’s daughter

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
This Tamil-speaking Sikh engineer created a home forest in Chennai
Delhi Elections 2020: Silent Protest In Shaheen Bagh Amid Counting Of Votes
Gallery
As the deadly coronavirus is spreading, authorities are trying to dispel the myths about the ailment spreading online. Here are the facts and realities that bust the myths on coronavirus.
Coronavirus outbreak: Myths and facts you must know
Eight of the nine women candidates fielded by the AAP in the Delhi assembly polls won, helping the party register a thumping election victory on Tuesday. (Photos | ANI, Twitter)
Arvind's Angels: Delhi Assembly to have 8 women MLAs. Meet them here
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp