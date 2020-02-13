Kitchen garden scheme to be implemented in TN government primary, middle schools

By Express News Service

COIMBATORE: The School Education Department (SED), has decided to start the "Kitchen Garden" scheme in primary and middle schools from next academic year under the Eco Club that was formed recently, to raise awareness among students about agriculture.

An official from SED, said, "The scheme was started last year at 100 government schools (high and higher secondary) across the district and it has been successful so far. It is aimed at kindling interest in farming among students."

"Following its success, we have decided to implement kitchen gardens at primary and middle schools from the next academic year. In view of this, we would select 50 or 100 primary and middle schools in Coimbatore to implement the scheme," she said.

"Under the scheme, vegetables and spinach will be produced in schools using only natural fertilisers. This is aimed at spreading awareness among students about organic food. Teachers and students would undergo training about farming, soon," she stated.

"Moreover, we will also create a garden and sow seeds at a reserved area in the school campus. Students will then be tasked with monitoring the garden and they will pour water every day. The vegetables that they grow will be used during preparation of the noon meal," the official explain