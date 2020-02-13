Missing answer sheets found inside bus, Madurai Kamaraj University V-C cracks whip on 10 employees 

By Express News Service

MADURAI: As many as 138 exam answer sheets of students of Sacred Heart Arts and Science College in Dindigul, affiliated to Madurai Kamaraj University (MKU) that had gone missing were found under the seat of a varsity bus on Monday.

Vice-Chancellor of the university M Krishnan said that he came to know about the incident on Thursday from the officials at the office of the Controller of Examinations and that action was taken against ten employees, including deputy registrar, assistant registrar, superintendent and driver of the varisty following the recommendations of a committee, comprising five syndicate members, formed to probe into the issue.

"Four persons were transferred and two were served with charge memo," he said adding that further action will be taken in the coming syndicate meeting.

The university had delayed publishing the results of the semester exam held in November 2019 following the missing of the answer sheets.

After recovering the answer sheets from the bus, the committee members called the officials of Sacred Heart Arts and Science College to check the papers. The members had also questioned many employees responsible for the incident.