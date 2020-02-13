Home States Tamil Nadu

SC Collegium approves names of 9 judges of Madras HC as permanent

Besides CJI Bobde, justices N V Ramana, Arun Mishra, R F Nariman and R Banumathi are part of the new 5-judge Collegium.

Published: 13th February 2020 12:34 PM  |   Last Updated: 13th February 2020 12:34 PM

Madras High Court

Madras High Court (File Photo | D Sampath Kumar/EPS)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The Supreme Court collegium has approved the proposal for appointment of nine Additional Judges of the Madras High Court as Permanent Judges.

The judges who have been made permanent are justices P T Asha, M Nirmal Kumar, Subramonium Prasad, N Anand Venkatesh, G K IIanthiraiyan, Krishnan Ramasamy, C Saravanan, B Pugalendhi and Senthilkumar Ramamoorthy.

The collegium, headed by Chief Justice of India S A Bobde, in a meeting on Wednesday also approved the proposal for appointment of Justice Rahul Chaturvedi, the Additional Judge of the Allahabad High Court, as the Permanent Judge.

It has also approved a proposal for elevation of judicial officers IIesh Jashvantrai Vora, Gita Gopi, Dr Ashokkumar C Joshi and Rajendra M Sareen as judges of the Gujarat High Court.

