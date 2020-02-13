Three-day training for TN government school teachers on handling disabled students begins

By Express News Service

COIMBATORE: The Samagra Shiksha Abhiyan under the School Education Department, on Wednesday, began a three-day training programme for government school teachers on handling differently-abled students.

The training is being conducted at four educational districts in Coimbatore and as many as 1,899 teachers who handle classes IX and X, are taking part in it. The training is also held for teachers across the State and is conducted under Inclusive Education of the Disabled at Secondary Stage (IEDSS) scheme.

A resource person who provides training to teachers at CCMA Government Higher Secondary School in the city, said, "Most differently-abled students are studying in high and higher secondary classes. They occupy the class along with normal students."

"Officials have instructed class teachers to take special care over differently-abled students in a classroom. In view of this, the Samagra Shiksha Abhiyan has organised this training to teachers across the State," he said.

"Teachers will be trained on improving skills among differetly abled students, they will be taught to help students get rid of their inferiority complex in case they have it, improve social skills, etc. If teachers know the psychology of such students, it will be easy to handle issues and consequently aid in improving their confidence," he added.

An official from the SED, said, "Nearly 650 differently-abled students are studying in government schools in the district. The Samagra Shiksha Abhiyan has been conducting medical camps, providing equipment, among others, to them, in order to improve their health and education. Providing training to teachers about how to handle differently-abled students in a classroom is a part of that."