9-month-old baby survives fall after mother attempts suicide by jumping into 30-feet well

TIRUCHY: A nine-month-old baby girl survived a fall into a well after her mother allegedly attempted suicide in her house at Subramaniyapuram on Thursday. The two were rescued by Fire and Rescue team.



30-year-old Mythili allegedly took the extreme step following a quarrel with her husband Balakrishnan. She jumped into the well with her baby around 2.30 am.



Balakrishnan alerted fire and rescue officials and in less than 10 minutes, a team from Tiruchy Cantonment arrived and rescued the two.



Station officer Melchio Raja said, "Fireman Michael entered the well and brought out the child. Like a kangaroo, he held the baby to his chest using a pouch. Later, we introduced a ladder and got the mother out safely.'



On how the baby survived the fall, he said, 'The well was 30-feet-deep but had five feet of water. They were not hurt in the fall. The mother held the child closely and had given up on her suicide attempt to take her life after surviving the fall.'



The mother and baby were taken to Tiruchy GH for treatment and counseling. Police said the couple had decided to separate but reconciled.



