Apathy causes more pain than illness, says family waiting for doctors to treat their son in MGMGH

Sowmya Mani By

Express News Service

TIRUCHY: The family of a 24-year-old accident victim is alleging apathy and negligence at Mahatma Gandhi Memorial Government Hospital (MGMGH).



The patient, who was brought to the hospital on Sunday night after a bike accident near Pennadam, is in

pain. His family says he has difficulty breathing, eating and getting up since Sunday. He has suffered deep wounds on his face, near his head, mouth, eyes and ears.



“We brought him here on Sunday night from Pennadam as I thought that this is a better hospital than Villupuram GH. They treated him as soon as we came, gave some first-aid and stitched his wounds. After that, they shifted us to a ward on the 5th floor and the 6th floor on Wednesday. We even have to clean the

wounds ourselves,” said the patient’s uncle.



The patient has been shifted to the surgical oncology ward on the 6th floor, when he is clearly in need of urgent care. The family says he is unable to eat anything and should be administered glucose or fluids intravenously.



The helpless father does not even know which doctor to contact. They had to take the patient to OP to see a doctor two days ago as the doctor did not come for rounds.



The patient’s wounds have been left open and are being cleaned by the family, not hospital staff. Such is the apathy that some junior doctors say, “This is a government hospital. Things are done this way.”



The patient’s father who works as a tailor in Saudi Arabia rushed to Tiruchy on Monday. He is extremely unhappy with the treatment. They say not a single doctor came for rounds the entire day on Thursday. The nurses just give some tablets to his son.



“He is not being treated properly. No doctor comes on rounds here. I do not even know whom to approach. I will just discharge my son and go somewhere else if the situation remains like this for another day,” said the father.



Other patients in the ward complain of similar neglect. As it is an oncology ward, other doctors do not seem to be coming regularly for rounds. The nurses at the ward seem to be clueless about the treatment required.



The bedsheets and pillows are dirty and not changed despite patient requests. Hospital authorities have promised to look into the incident.