Home States Tamil Nadu

Coimbatore: Headmaster held for sexual abuse

Parents and public had protested on Pollachi Road seeking arrest of the 52-year-old two days ago

Published: 14th February 2020 05:58 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th February 2020 05:58 AM   |  A+A-

violence, child abuse

For representation purposes

By Express News Service

COIMBATORE: The Rural Police arrested a 52-year-old headmaster (in-charge) of a panchayat union primary school in Kinathukadavu Block for sexually harassing three girl students, on Wednesday. The suspect was booked under sections 9(f), (1), (m) and 10 of Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act based on a complaint from Child Counsellor of District Child Protection Office, Santhamani. Sources state that the child counsellor, on Wednesday, held an inquiry with affected students who had stated that the headmaster had touched them inappropriately on multiple occasions with a bad intention. 

The official then lodged a complaint on the suspect, following which a case was booked. The headmaster was arrested on Wednesday night. The girls who were harassed are currently in classes IV and V, said sources. According to the police, the suspect, during preliminary investigation, had reportedly revealed that he had sexually harassed three girls by touching them inappropriately. The suspect is now remanded under judicial custody in Coimbatore Central Prison.

On February 11 parents and the public staged a protest on Pollachi Road, demanding arrest of the headmaster alleging that he had sexually harassed several female students. In a turn of events, parents of affected students withdrew their complaint against the suspect on Wednesday morning. People in the know said that it was because of peer pressure from the police, who were said to be working in favour of the suspect. However, the issue gained momentum as several social organisations came together to support the victims, eventually leading to the headmaster’s arrest, said sources.

Stay up to date on all the latest Tamil Nadu news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Sexual abuse minor girl sexual harassment POCSO
India Matters
Ever since the first virus infection was reported in the country in Kerala, the state health department was on its toe. (Photo | AP)
3 people who tested positive for coronavirus in Kerala fully recover
For representational purposes (File Photo)
PSU banks hit by Rs 1.17 lakh crore worth frauds in April-Dec: RTI
Martyr Pankaj Tripathi (L) and martyr Shyam Babu (R)
Life has not been same for Pulwama martyrs' kin even after a year
Autologous fat with stem cells and PRP were injected to restore volume and improve scarring.
Indian doctors fix Yemeni man's face in rare reconstructive surgery

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
This Tamil-speaking Sikh engineer created a home forest in Chennai
Delhi Elections 2020: Silent Protest In Shaheen Bagh Amid Counting Of Votes
Gallery
As the deadly coronavirus is spreading, authorities are trying to dispel the myths about the ailment spreading online. Here are the facts and realities that bust the myths on coronavirus.
Coronavirus outbreak: Myths and facts you must know
Eight of the nine women candidates fielded by the AAP in the Delhi assembly polls won, helping the party register a thumping election victory on Tuesday. (Photos | ANI, Twitter)
Delhi Assembly to have 8 women MLAs. Meet them here
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp