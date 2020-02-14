Govt order for appointment of SASTA director set aside by HC

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The Madras High Court has set aside a GO dated May 21, 2019, and a notification of Director of Rural Development and Panchayat Raj, for appointment to the post of director to the Social Audit Society of Tamil Nadu (SASTA). Justice N Anand Venkatesh quashed the GO and the notification while allowing a petition from S Sattanathan, former director of SASTA, challenging selection method.

The petitioner also prayed for a direction to SASTA to frame rules for selection and appointment of the post and permit him to apply for and participate in the selection, with all consequential benefits. “In view of the same, the qualification prescribed under the May 2019 GO and the notification calling for applications to fill the post, pursuant to the GO requires interference,” the judge said and allowed the petition.

He directed the Additional Chief Secretary, Rural Development and Panchayat Raj, to issue a fresh one prescribing qualifications for the appointment, strictly in accordance with the MGNREG Act, 2005 and MGNREGA Audit of Scheme Rules, 2011, the norms fixed by the Central government in its 2014 letter and also the 2016 Official Memorandum of the Union government. He shall also take into consideration qualification prescribed in other States. This process shall be completed within four weeks.