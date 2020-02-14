Home States Tamil Nadu

Loyalists sidelined, others handpicked: DMK cadre divided

Senior leaders like former MLA Suryakumar and Tirupattur town secretary SR Rajendran were overlooked for the post, the DMK leader added.

Published: 14th February 2020 05:58 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th February 2020 05:58 AM   |  A+A-

DMK president MK Stalin

DMK president MK Stalin (Photo | P Jawahar, EPS)

By R Sivakumar
Express News Service

VELLORE: Anger and disappointment over K Devaraj’s appointment as DMK Vellore West district secretary among large sections of party leaders and cadre in Tirupattur, may cost the party dearly in the coming elections. Some believe his proximity to party treasurer is the only factor working for him, despite earning a bad name among the party ranks.

“Two things that worked in his favour are his proximity to Durai Murugan and he belonging to Vanniyar community,” noted a DMK leader.

Senior leaders like former MLA Suryakumar and Tirupattur town secretary SR Rajendran were overlooked for the post, the DMK leader added. While Suryakumar failed to please the leadership, despite being from Vanniyar community, Rajendran belonged to the Vellala Gounder community, who are normally not considered for the top post. The latter has held the post of town secretary for about three decades.

Tracing discontent
The main charge levelled against Devaraj is the mismanagement of 2016 Assembly polls. His detractors say that he denied tickets to candidates with winning prospects in certain constituencies. Instead, he supported those with little support. He was also accused of collusion with opposition.

Stay up to date on all the latest Tamil Nadu news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
DMK
India Matters
Ever since the first virus infection was reported in the country in Kerala, the state health department was on its toe. (Photo | AP)
3 people who tested positive for coronavirus in Kerala fully recover
For representational purposes (File Photo)
PSU banks hit by Rs 1.17 lakh crore worth frauds in April-Dec: RTI
Martyr Pankaj Tripathi (L) and martyr Shyam Babu (R)
Life has not been same for Pulwama martyrs' kin even after a year
Autologous fat with stem cells and PRP were injected to restore volume and improve scarring.
Indian doctors fix Yemeni man's face in rare reconstructive surgery

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
This Tamil-speaking Sikh engineer created a home forest in Chennai
Delhi Elections 2020: Silent Protest In Shaheen Bagh Amid Counting Of Votes
Gallery
As the deadly coronavirus is spreading, authorities are trying to dispel the myths about the ailment spreading online. Here are the facts and realities that bust the myths on coronavirus.
Coronavirus outbreak: Myths and facts you must know
Eight of the nine women candidates fielded by the AAP in the Delhi assembly polls won, helping the party register a thumping election victory on Tuesday. (Photos | ANI, Twitter)
Delhi Assembly to have 8 women MLAs. Meet them here
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp