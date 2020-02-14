Loyalists sidelined, others handpicked: DMK cadre divided

R Sivakumar By

Express News Service

VELLORE: Anger and disappointment over K Devaraj’s appointment as DMK Vellore West district secretary among large sections of party leaders and cadre in Tirupattur, may cost the party dearly in the coming elections. Some believe his proximity to party treasurer is the only factor working for him, despite earning a bad name among the party ranks.

“Two things that worked in his favour are his proximity to Durai Murugan and he belonging to Vanniyar community,” noted a DMK leader.

Senior leaders like former MLA Suryakumar and Tirupattur town secretary SR Rajendran were overlooked for the post, the DMK leader added. While Suryakumar failed to please the leadership, despite being from Vanniyar community, Rajendran belonged to the Vellala Gounder community, who are normally not considered for the top post. The latter has held the post of town secretary for about three decades.

Tracing discontent

The main charge levelled against Devaraj is the mismanagement of 2016 Assembly polls. His detractors say that he denied tickets to candidates with winning prospects in certain constituencies. Instead, he supported those with little support. He was also accused of collusion with opposition.