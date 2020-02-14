Man held for uploading child pornographic picture on social media

By Express News Service

NAMAKKAL: Intensifying the crackdown on people circulating child pornographic content on social media, a 35-year-old man was arrested under the POCSO Act on Wednesday, after he reportedly uploaded child porn contents on Facebook.

According to police, L Gurusamy (35), a resident of Marappalayam near Paramathy, reportedly confessed to uploading child pornographic content on Facebook using a fake account. As per the Superintendent of Police, Ara Arularasu's order, District Crime Branch Inspector Subash and other officials concerned arrested him.

During the preliminary investigations, he confessed that he was working in a hotel at Guduvancheri, near Chennai and had come to his native village for leave. As per the court order, he was lodged in prison. Further inquiry is on.