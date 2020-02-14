Quarantined girl tests negative for coronavirus

By Express News Service

VELLORE/TIRUVANNAMALAI: As many as 70 people have been kept under home quarantine after they returned from China to their respective native towns in combined Vellore district and Tiruvannamalai, according to health department officials. A girl studying in China recently returned to her native in Tiruvannamalai district.



After having cold and cough, she was admitted at the Government Tiruvannamalai Medical College Hospital two days ago. However, she has tested negative for coronavirus.“The girl was admitted at the hospital with symptoms of cold. Her condition is stable now. Samples were taken, and she tested negative for coronavirus infection,” a senior health officer said on Thursday.



The officer informed that the girl will be discharged on Friday. Across Tiruvannamalai district, 32 persons, who returned from China have been put under home quarantine, and their health condition is being monitored by doctors regularly.



In combined Vellore, 38 persons returned from China recently. Of them all, three Chinese nationals, who visited Ambur are not traceable, officials noted. Others, except the three are placed under home quarantine. Ten of them are in Vellore city corporation area, 10 in Ambur and Tirupattur, nine in Wallajah, eight in Sholingur and one in Arakkonam.

Meanwhile, health department continues to run campaigns in public and educational institutions on precautionary measures like hand washing techniques and cough ethics, to keep people insulated from being infected.