Home States Tamil Nadu

Tamil Nadu Police book NTK chief Seeman, Thirumurugan Gandhi for 'inflammatory' speeches

Police said the cases were booked as per the opinions of legal experts after videos of Seeman and Thirumurugan Gandhi's speeches were examined.

Published: 14th February 2020 05:58 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th February 2020 08:35 AM   |  A+A-

NTK chief Seeman (R) and May 17 Movement founder Thirumurugan Gandhi

NTK chief Seeman (R) and May 17 Movement founder Thirumurugan Gandhi (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The City police booked NTK leader Seeman and May 17 Movement founder Thirumurugan Gandhi, in connection with ‘inflammatory’ speeches in 2018. Kotturpuram police booked Seeman under Sections 153 (provocation to cause violence) and 505 (1)(b)(c) (incitement) of IPC, in connection with his speech on Kamarajar’s death anniversary on October 2, 2018. 

Similarly, Thirumurugan Gandhi and three others - Arul Murugan, Lena Kumar and Praveen Kumar - have been booked by Mylapore police under Section 153A, read with 34 of IPC, as their speeches were against ‘Brahmins’ and they made derogatory statements about Veda Ithihasas.

Police said the cases were booked as per the opinions of legal experts after videos of their speeches were examined. Meanwhile, five men were arrested almost two weeks after they allegedly raised slogans against CAA. The Triplicane police registered a case against Sherif, Ismail, Sownder Rajan, Salim and Hanifa for raising slogans.

Stay up to date on all the latest Tamil Nadu news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Seeman Thirumurugan Gandhi May 17 Movement NTK NTK chief Inflammatory speech Thirumurugan Gandhi Inflammatory Speech Seeman Inflammatory Speech
India Matters
Ever since the first virus infection was reported in the country in Kerala, the state health department was on its toe. (Photo | AP)
3 people who tested positive for coronavirus in Kerala fully recover
For representational purposes (File Photo)
PSU banks hit by Rs 1.17 lakh crore worth frauds in April-Dec: RTI
Martyr Pankaj Tripathi (L) and martyr Shyam Babu (R)
Life has not been same for Pulwama martyrs' kin even after a year
Autologous fat with stem cells and PRP were injected to restore volume and improve scarring.
Indian doctors fix Yemeni man's face in rare reconstructive surgery

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
This Tamil-speaking Sikh engineer created a home forest in Chennai
Delhi Elections 2020: Silent Protest In Shaheen Bagh Amid Counting Of Votes
Gallery
As the deadly coronavirus is spreading, authorities are trying to dispel the myths about the ailment spreading online. Here are the facts and realities that bust the myths on coronavirus.
Coronavirus outbreak: Myths and facts you must know
Eight of the nine women candidates fielded by the AAP in the Delhi assembly polls won, helping the party register a thumping election victory on Tuesday. (Photos | ANI, Twitter)
Delhi Assembly to have 8 women MLAs. Meet them here
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp