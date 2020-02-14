Tamil Nadu Police book NTK chief Seeman, Thirumurugan Gandhi for 'inflammatory' speeches

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The City police booked NTK leader Seeman and May 17 Movement founder Thirumurugan Gandhi, in connection with ‘inflammatory’ speeches in 2018. Kotturpuram police booked Seeman under Sections 153 (provocation to cause violence) and 505 (1)(b)(c) (incitement) of IPC, in connection with his speech on Kamarajar’s death anniversary on October 2, 2018.

Similarly, Thirumurugan Gandhi and three others - Arul Murugan, Lena Kumar and Praveen Kumar - have been booked by Mylapore police under Section 153A, read with 34 of IPC, as their speeches were against ‘Brahmins’ and they made derogatory statements about Veda Ithihasas.

Police said the cases were booked as per the opinions of legal experts after videos of their speeches were examined. Meanwhile, five men were arrested almost two weeks after they allegedly raised slogans against CAA. The Triplicane police registered a case against Sherif, Ismail, Sownder Rajan, Salim and Hanifa for raising slogans.