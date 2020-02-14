Home States Tamil Nadu

Teacher Recruitment Board orders shock transfer of district educational officers

The exam for the post of BEOs will take place across the state for three days starting from February 14.

Published: 14th February 2020 10:11 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th February 2020 10:11 AM

Teacher, Education

Image for representational purposes( Express illustrations)

By Express News Service

COIMBATORE: Educational officers from Coimbatore, on Wednesday, were transferred to other districts ahead of the examination for the post of Block Educational Officers (BEOs) that will be conducted from February 14-16, to prevent malpractices like those witnessed in the Tamil Nadu Public Service Commission (TNPSC) exams.

The Teacher Recruitment Board (TRB) has transferred Chief Educational Officers (CEOs) and District Educational Officer (DEO) of the district. The officials received a notification about their transfer on Wednesday night.

According to sources from the School Education Department (SED), the TRB has been using of CEOs to conduct exams at the district-level. With the TNPSC scam sending shock waves across the state, the board had decided to transfer officers without prior intimation, said sources.

An official who was transferred to another district by the TRB said, "Usually, educational officials from a district will monitor exams conducted by TRB within their jurisdiction. For the first time, the board has transferred officials from one district to another ahead of the BEO exam. We received a communication from the TRB on Wednesday at 11 pm."

"This sudden move has been made to prevent malpractices from taking place in the exam," she added.
The exam for the post of BEOs will take place across the state for three days starting from February 14. In all, 64,710 candidates will be competing for 97 BEO posts. The total number of examination centres in the state is 57.

TAGS
Tamil Nadu Public Service Commission Teacher Recruitment Board
