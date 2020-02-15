Home States Tamil Nadu

Amma Canteens to go mobile in Tamil Nadu

Amma Unavagams are set to turn food on wheels as the Corporation has planned to introduce mobile trucks within two months.

Published: 15th February 2020 05:47 AM  |   Last Updated: 15th February 2020 05:47 AM   |  A+A-

A view of an Amma Canteen | ashwin prasath

By OMJASVIN M D
Express News Service

CHENNAI: Amma Unavagams are set to turn food on wheels as the Corporation has planned to introduce mobile trucks within two months. “The trucks would look similar to ones present at Marina. This is aimed at taking subsidised food to construction workers and labourers. Around 50 trucks are expected to be purchased,’’ said a Health official.

The civic body is expected to put to use the Rs100 crore allocated for Amma Canteens in the budget on Friday. Deputy Chief Minister O Panneerselvam announced that a non-profit special-purpose vehicle would be formed to facilitate CSR funding to maintain Amma Canteens. As per records, Amma Canteens generates Rs 28 to Rs 30 crore while the overall expenditure is about Rs 150 crore.

‘’Normally, for welfare programmes and subsidy schemes, the government exchequer would only bear the financial burden but here, it falls on the local body. This move will help in running them successfully,” said a Corporation official. Started in 2013 by late Chief Minister J Jayalalithaa, the scheme has provided food at affordable rates - one idli at Re 1, a plate of curd rice at Rs 3, a plate of sambar rice at Rs 5 among other items. The civic body so far has generated a revenue of only Rs 185 crore across 407 canteens while expenditure has been Rs 669 crore.

The government advised corporation to look into setting up Aavin parlours and ATM booths inside the canteen. Corporation officials said a trust will be formed immediately to rope in CSR funds once the GO is issued on SPV.

Stay up to date on all the latest Tamil Nadu news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Amma Canteens
India Matters
Congress leader Jyotiraditya Scindia. (Photo|PTI)
Country has changed, Cong needs new thinking: Jyotiraditya on Delhi loss
A memorial built for CRPF trooper Sivachandran by his family at Karkudi village in Ariyalur (Photo | EPS)
One year on, Pulwama martyr Sivachandran's son keeps asking about his father
Srinivasa Gowda (Photo | EPS)
13.62 seconds to glory: Kambala jockey breaks 30-year-old record 
19 years after her husband’s death, woman donates Rs 17 crore for charity. As he wished

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Land dispute leaves 30 families homeless in Bengaluru
Coronavirus: Indian embassy making efforts to evacuate countrymen from quarantined cruise ship
Gallery
From 1930 Cadillac V-16 Roadster from the US to a 1939 Buick Roadmaster convertible sedan from Canada, besides a bevy of other vintage four-wheeled beauties on Saturday rolled across the streets of Delhi as part of a mega event to promote motoring heritage in the country. (Photo | PTI)
Rare vintage automobile beauties from India and abroad steal show at car rally
Over 5,000 people, including women and children, gathered near the pencil factory in Old Washermentpet in Chennai and protested against Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) and National Population Register (NPR) on Friday. (Photo | Twitter @DennisJesudasan)
IN PICS: Anti-CAA,NPR protest turn violent in Chennai, 170 detained by police
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp