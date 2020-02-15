Arukatuthurai harbour a reality soon, fishers cheer

By Express News Service

NAGAPATTINAM: Fishers in Arukatuthurai did not express cheer but only a sigh of relief. Chief Minister announced the setup of the fishing harbour at the cost of Rs 150 crores in September 2019. “Our dream for Arukatuthurai fishing harbour is painfully slow to be realised.

We are still berthing our mechanised boats in Nagapattinam and Mallipattinam (Thanjavur) which are 40 and 70 kilometres respectively away from here. Work on fishing harbour should begin at least now, “said S Sivakumar, a fisher-representative from Arukatuthurai. Fishers welcomed allotment of more transponders, as a means of communication and to track deep-sea fishers.