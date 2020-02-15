Congressman recites poem hailing E Palaniswami

By Express News Service

TIRUPUR: Friday was yet another day for elected representatives from Kangeyam attending a village meeting. When the session began with a poem recital by panchayat vice-president and member of State General Committee of Tamil Nadu Congress KR Loganathan, they were taken by surprise. For the ‘psalm of praise’ was on Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami following his recent announcement on plans to declare the Cauvery region as Protected Special Agricultural Zone.

Welcoming the move, Loganathan said, “This announcement has been appreciated by all political leaders in the village alike. We too decided to pass a resolution to acknowledge the same. I felt happy to recite the 18-line poem hailing the Chief Minister’s efforts. There is no political motive behind this.”