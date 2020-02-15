Dedicated road safety wing in highways department

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The government announced a Road Safety Mission as part of the budget on Friday. The idea of the mission is to coordinate efforts of different departments and agencies to reduce road accidents. The government also announced decision to set up a dedicated road safety wing in highways dept to ensure road safety elements are incorporated within the design.

Under the new programme, road safety cells will be created in Chennai, Madurai and Coimbatore corporations, while allocation for road safety has been stepped up to Rs 500 crore. Tamil Nadu, which received the best performer award for road safety, has managed to bring down fatalities by a substantial 38 per cent between 2019 and 2016.ENS