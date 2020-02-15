Home States Tamil Nadu

Don’t say you weren’t warned about ban on plastic bottles in Kodai

After April 1, the Kodaikanal hills will don a much cleaner look, courtesy a ban on carrying plastic bottles and other plastic products to the hills.

Published: 15th February 2020 09:39 AM  |   Last Updated: 15th February 2020 02:27 PM   |  A+A-

Plastic bottles

For representational purposes only (Photo | EPS, D Sampathkumar)

By S Raja
Express News Service

DINDIGUL: After April 1, the Kodaikanal hills will don a much cleaner look, courtesy a ban on carrying plastic bottles and other plastic products to the hills. The decision was taken during a meeting titled 'Plastic Free Kodaikanal' held on Thursday.

The meeting, convened by Municipal Commissioner Narayanan, was attended by Revenue Divisional Officer Surendran, Assistant Environmental Engineer Sukumar, Municipal Health Officer Dr Ramkumar among others. Representatives of several NGOs, including Managing Director of EFFECT Veerapadran, were present.

The core matter discussed was the possible measures to enhance the beauty of the hill station. As a prelude to these measures, they decided to prevent the entry of plastic items, particularly plastic bottles with a capacity less than five litres, into the hill station.

Arrangements will be made to check people and workers for such plastic products at two entry points -- Palani and Badalakundu. Other products banned include plastic gloves (used in hotels and eateries), chef cap, plastic laminated box, and plastic-coated leaves.

You would not go thirsty though. The municipality would establish water ATMs at 40 different locations, including the lake, boathouse, Seven Roads and other picnic spots. 'Insert one rupee coin into the machine and you would get a litre of purified water,' is what sources say.

Speaking to TNIE, Municipal Commissioner Narayanan said that the decision was subsequent to a court direction. Businessmen and hoteliers were instructed to clear water and soft drinks in plastic bottles before April. Awareness about the ban would be spread at buses, check posts, and picnic spots, he added. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Tamil Nadu news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
plastic bottles plastic products Plastic Free Kodaikanal
India Matters
Congress leader Jyotiraditya Scindia. (Photo|PTI)
Country has changed, Cong needs new thinking: Jyotiraditya on Delhi loss
A memorial built for CRPF trooper Sivachandran by his family at Karkudi village in Ariyalur (Photo | EPS)
One year on, Pulwama martyr Sivachandran's son keeps asking about his father
Srinivasa Gowda (Photo | EPS)
13.62 seconds to glory: Kambala jockey breaks 30-year-old record 
19 years after her husband’s death, woman donates Rs 17 crore for charity. As he wished

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Land dispute leaves 30 families homeless in Bengaluru
Coronavirus: Indian embassy making efforts to evacuate countrymen from quarantined cruise ship
Gallery
From 1930 Cadillac V-16 Roadster from the US to a 1939 Buick Roadmaster convertible sedan from Canada, besides a bevy of other vintage four-wheeled beauties on Saturday rolled across the streets of Delhi as part of a mega event to promote motoring heritage in the country. (Photo | PTI)
Rare vintage automobile beauties from India and abroad steal show at car rally
Over 5,000 people, including women and children, gathered near the pencil factory in Old Washermentpet in Chennai and protested against Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) and National Population Register (NPR) on Friday. (Photo | Twitter @DennisJesudasan)
IN PICS: Anti-CAA,NPR protest turn violent in Chennai, 170 detained by police
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp