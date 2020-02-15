Don’t say you weren’t warned about ban on plastic bottles in Kodai

S Raja By

Express News Service

DINDIGUL: After April 1, the Kodaikanal hills will don a much cleaner look, courtesy a ban on carrying plastic bottles and other plastic products to the hills. The decision was taken during a meeting titled 'Plastic Free Kodaikanal' held on Thursday.

The meeting, convened by Municipal Commissioner Narayanan, was attended by Revenue Divisional Officer Surendran, Assistant Environmental Engineer Sukumar, Municipal Health Officer Dr Ramkumar among others. Representatives of several NGOs, including Managing Director of EFFECT Veerapadran, were present.

The core matter discussed was the possible measures to enhance the beauty of the hill station. As a prelude to these measures, they decided to prevent the entry of plastic items, particularly plastic bottles with a capacity less than five litres, into the hill station.

Arrangements will be made to check people and workers for such plastic products at two entry points -- Palani and Badalakundu. Other products banned include plastic gloves (used in hotels and eateries), chef cap, plastic laminated box, and plastic-coated leaves.

You would not go thirsty though. The municipality would establish water ATMs at 40 different locations, including the lake, boathouse, Seven Roads and other picnic spots. 'Insert one rupee coin into the machine and you would get a litre of purified water,' is what sources say.

Speaking to TNIE, Municipal Commissioner Narayanan said that the decision was subsequent to a court direction. Businessmen and hoteliers were instructed to clear water and soft drinks in plastic bottles before April. Awareness about the ban would be spread at buses, check posts, and picnic spots, he added.