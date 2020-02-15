Home States Tamil Nadu

Edu dept official sent on leave over assault charge

The Regional Joint Director of Collegiate Education S Usha has been sent on compulsory leave allegedly after subordinates accused her of assaulting a woman staff and abusing colleagues.

By Express News Service

TIRUCHY: The Regional Joint Director (RJD) of Collegiate Education S Usha has been sent on compulsory leave allegedly after subordinates accused her of assaulting a woman staff and abusing colleagues.

In their complaint submitted to Higher Education Minister, Chief Minister’s Grievance Cell, Directorate of Collegiate Education and Higher Education Secretary, employees in the Regional Joint Directorate of Collegiate Education (RJDCE) said Usha on Thursday assaulted Rajeshwari, a stenographer, over a typing error and slapped her on the back. She was also accused of assaulting the office superintendent.

Further, the staff alleged the Usha was abusive in nature and that they had complained to higher authorities, including the Director of Collegiate Education during one of his visits, but got no relief. They organised a protest outside the office on Thursday, which was immediately cleared by police after negotiating with them. On Friday, Aided College Teachers Association (ACTA) staged a demonstration asking for the removal of the RJD from her post. ACTA general secretary S Sahaya Sathish said, “There have been numerous complaints. In addition to mentally torturing and physically abusing staff, the RJD is inefficient. Files on her table are not cleared in time. This delays pensions, special requests and salary bills.”

Former president of Association of University Teachers’ (AUT) K Pandiyan alleged, “Office staff had several times complained they are made to write apology letters for the RJD’s delay in clearing files and papers. When they bring it in time, the RJD ignores or snaps at them.”

Usha could not be reached for comment. Director of College Education Jothi Venkatesan told TNIE, “We have received complaints and have put her on punishment leave pending inquiry.  P Cynthia Selvi, Principal Kumbakonam Women’s Arts College has been appointed as RJDCE (in-charge) in Tiruchy.”

