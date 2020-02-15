Farmers disappointed at silence on loan waiver

By Express News Service

NAGAPATTINAM: Farmers in Cauvery delta described the government’s silence on writing off farm loan as a disappointment. Allocation for irrigation schemes assuaged this to some extent. NV Kannan, district secretary of Tamil Nadu Farmers Association said, “Even expectations like an increase in incentive to paddy procurement and sugarcane prices were not met.

” Sundara Vimalnathan of Swamimalai pointed out the allocation for farm loans through cooperative societies has been increased by only marginally. “The quantum of loan fixed on cultivation costs basis, has increased by 20%. However, quantum of loan has increased only by 10%,” he said.