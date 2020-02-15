Isha Yoga Centre gears up for Mahashivaratri

By Express News Service

COIMBATORE: Isha Yoga Centre is gearing up for upcoming Mahashivaratri on February 21. The celebrations at Isha Yoga Centre will commence on February 21 by 6 pm in presence of Sadhguru and will end by 6 am, the following morning, a release said. Starting with Pancha Bhuta Aradhana at Dhyanalinga, the night-long event will see Linga Bhairavi Maha Yatra, Satsang with Sadhguru, and performances by famous artists.

Maha Annadanam is an integral part where hundreds of volunteers are involved in cooking and distributing food to visitors. Buses from various districts are arranged to ferry people. Special buses from Coimbatore have also been arranged, the release added. For details visit www.isha.sadhguru.org/mahashivratri or dial 83000-83111.