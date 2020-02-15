Home States Tamil Nadu

Petrol bunk case: Wrong man killed

The gang on February 4th went to the petrol bunk to murder Prakash, the owner of the bunk.

Published: 15th February 2020 05:26 AM  |   Last Updated: 15th February 2020 05:26 AM   |  A+A-

Five more suspects arrested in Villupuram on Thursday | express

By Express News Service

VILLUPURAM: The petrol bunk murder case has taken a new turn as further investigation revealed, ‘the murder was a case of mistaken identity’. Five more suspects in connection with the case was arrested in Villupuram, on Thursday.

The gang on February 4th went to the petrol bunk to murder Prakash, the owner of the bunk. They mistook Seenuvasan, the manager of the bunk for Prakash, hacked him to death and fled the spot. Soon after the incident, a special team was launched to nab the perpetrators. Villupuram police said, “Two prime accused in the case Appu alias Kalaiarasan and Azar were taken for custodial inquiry.”

In the inquiry, Appu confessed, “ Our plan was to murder the petrol bunk owner. Back in 2018, the owner had refused to give us any extortion amount. So, we had attempted to throw a petrol bomb at his house, which had mistakenly fell at his neighbour’s place. The police arrested few of our gang members.”
After this incident,  Appu and Azar of the gang were absconding.

District superintendent of police, S Jeyakumar said, “As Azar and his gang members were booked in the 2018 case, so he plotted a revenge against Prakash.” Police informed that based on Appu’s statement, they have arrested M Muthukumar(24), K Ragu(24), Dhamodharan (25), A Arokkiaraj(32), and R Cyril(23) for assisting the gang in murder. Two bikes and murder weapons were seized.

Stay up to date on all the latest Tamil Nadu news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
India Matters
Congress leader Jyotiraditya Scindia. (Photo|PTI)
Country has changed, Cong needs new thinking: Jyotiraditya on Delhi loss
A memorial built for CRPF trooper Sivachandran by his family at Karkudi village in Ariyalur (Photo | EPS)
One year on, Pulwama martyr Sivachandran's son keeps asking about his father
Srinivasa Gowda (Photo | EPS)
13.62 seconds to glory: Kambala jockey breaks 30-year-old record 
19 years after her husband’s death, woman donates Rs 17 crore for charity. As he wished

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Land dispute leaves 30 families homeless in Bengaluru
Coronavirus: Indian embassy making efforts to evacuate countrymen from quarantined cruise ship
Gallery
From 1930 Cadillac V-16 Roadster from the US to a 1939 Buick Roadmaster convertible sedan from Canada, besides a bevy of other vintage four-wheeled beauties on Saturday rolled across the streets of Delhi as part of a mega event to promote motoring heritage in the country. (Photo | PTI)
Rare vintage automobile beauties from India and abroad steal show at car rally
Over 5,000 people, including women and children, gathered near the pencil factory in Old Washermentpet in Chennai and protested against Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) and National Population Register (NPR) on Friday. (Photo | Twitter @DennisJesudasan)
IN PICS: Anti-CAA,NPR protest turn violent in Chennai, 170 detained by police
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp