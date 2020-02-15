Petrol bunk case: Wrong man killed

By Express News Service

VILLUPURAM: The petrol bunk murder case has taken a new turn as further investigation revealed, ‘the murder was a case of mistaken identity’. Five more suspects in connection with the case was arrested in Villupuram, on Thursday.

The gang on February 4th went to the petrol bunk to murder Prakash, the owner of the bunk. They mistook Seenuvasan, the manager of the bunk for Prakash, hacked him to death and fled the spot. Soon after the incident, a special team was launched to nab the perpetrators. Villupuram police said, “Two prime accused in the case Appu alias Kalaiarasan and Azar were taken for custodial inquiry.”

In the inquiry, Appu confessed, “ Our plan was to murder the petrol bunk owner. Back in 2018, the owner had refused to give us any extortion amount. So, we had attempted to throw a petrol bomb at his house, which had mistakenly fell at his neighbour’s place. The police arrested few of our gang members.”

After this incident, Appu and Azar of the gang were absconding.

District superintendent of police, S Jeyakumar said, “As Azar and his gang members were booked in the 2018 case, so he plotted a revenge against Prakash.” Police informed that based on Appu’s statement, they have arrested M Muthukumar(24), K Ragu(24), Dhamodharan (25), A Arokkiaraj(32), and R Cyril(23) for assisting the gang in murder. Two bikes and murder weapons were seized.