Two cops suspended as ‘bribe clip’ goes viral

By Express News Service

SALEM: A special sub-inspector (SSI) and head constable attached with Kannankurichi police here were on Thursday suspended after a video clip, in which the duo are seen allegedly taking bribe from an autorickshaw driver, was widely shared on social media platforms.

In the last week of January, the SSI Subramani and the head constable Ganesan were engaged in vehicle check duty in Periya Kollapatti. During the exercise, an autorickshaw driver was caught using mobile phone while driving. The driver allegedly failed to produce registration certificate for the vehicle and was not wearing uniform.

When the officials informed him that the vehicle would be seized, the auto driver and constable Ganesan allegedly struck a deal to deliberately overlook the violation. According to sources, the head constable settled with `900 from the driver, as against the demanded amount of `1,000. The entire episode was recorded a mobile phone by a passenger. The clip was uploaded on social media.