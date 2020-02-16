Home States Tamil Nadu

BSNL, Air India lost relevance: Chidambaram

Criticising the Budget, he said  it did nothing to revive the deteriorating economy in the country and because of this BJP government lost the trust of the people.

Published: 16th February 2020 06:06 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th February 2020 06:06 AM   |  A+A-

Former Union Minister and Congress leader P Chidambaram speaking at St. Joseph’s Institute of Management in Tiruchy on Saturday | MK Ashok Kumar

By Express News Service

TIRUCHY: Former Union Minister and Congress leader P Chidambaram said that the state-run entities BSNL and Air India had lost their relevance in the current scenario. He was speaking at St. Joseph’s Institute of Management in Tiruchy on Saturday. “When Air India and BSNL were established, there was a need for state-owned presence. Now, there are numerous private players and heavy competition in sectors. Hence, state-run entities must make quick and bold decisions to stay competitive,” he said. 

Reviewing the Budget presented by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, he said that LIC has market share and are competitive in their sector. “Centre’s disinvestment in LIC is not right,” he said and demanded a suitable reason from Centre for disinvestment. 

Criticising the Budget, he said  it did nothing to revive the deteriorating economy in the country and because of this BJP government lost the trust of the people. Talking about decline in consumption, he pointed out that there was a 3.7 per cent decline overall in terms of consumption and a glaring 8.8 decline in rural pockets with 10 per cent decline in food consumption alone. He also pointed out the government’s failure in meeting the expenditure target of food subsidy. “The target was 1.84 lakh crore. But only 1.08 lakh crore was spent last year on food subsidy,” he said and quoted similar numbers in farming, mid-day meals, skill development and Ayushman Yojana, where promised allotment was not spent towards welfare. 

Adding to this, Chidambaram criticised the new budget cutting back on manure, fertiliser subsidy, police expenditure. The drop in revenue from income tax, GST, disinvestment he said showed poor judgement and execution. He also criticised the need for introducing more income tax slabs. He said, “With only 1.5 crore Indians paying income tax, the deliberation over this is surprising, given there is so much to focus on already.”

Stay up to date on all the latest Tamil Nadu news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
P Chidambaram BSNL Air India
India Matters
Congress leader Jyotiraditya Scindia. (Photo|PTI)
Country has changed, Cong needs new thinking: Jyotiraditya on Delhi loss
A memorial built for CRPF trooper Sivachandran by his family at Karkudi village in Ariyalur (Photo | EPS)
One year on, Pulwama martyr Sivachandran's son keeps asking about his father
Srinivasa Gowda (Photo | EPS)
13.62 seconds to glory: Kambala jockey breaks 30-year-old record 
19 years after her husband’s death, woman donates Rs 17 crore for charity. As he wished

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Srinivasa Gowda (Photo | EPS)
'India's Usain Bolt' Kambala jockey Srinivasa Gowda says no to attend SAI trials
Hindu-Muslim don't celebrate festivals together since Modi came to power: Activist Wali Rahman
Gallery
Veteran Leander Paes' final ATP Tour match on home soil ended on a disappointing note as he and his partner Matthew Ebden lost to Indian pair of Purav Raja and Ramkumar Ramanathan in the men's doubles final of the Bengaluru Open here on Saturday. (Photo |
One last roar: Emotional scenes as Leander Paes' loses swansong ATP Tour match at home | Bengaluru Open
From 1930 Cadillac V-16 Roadster from the US to a 1939 Buick Roadmaster convertible sedan from Canada, besides a bevy of other vintage four-wheeled beauties on Saturday rolled across the streets of Delhi as part of a mega event to promote motoring heritage in the country. (Photo | PTI)
Rare vintage automobile beauties from India and abroad steal show at car rally
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp