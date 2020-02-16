EPS to Centre: Support declaration of Cauvery delta as agri zone

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Five days after a delegation of AIADMK MPs led by Fisheries Minister D Jayakumar handed over a letter written by Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami, to Union Minister Prakash Javadekar, announcing that the Cauvery delta region will be declared a Protected Special Agricultural Zone, the contents of the letter was released to the media on Saturday. In the letter the CM said, “Drop any plans for exploration as well as mining of hydrocarbon in the ecologically sensitive agricultural zone of Cauvery delta region comprising of Thanjavur, Tiruvarur and Nagapattinam districts and delta blocks of Pudukkottai, Cuddalore, Tiruchy, Karur and Ariyalur districts, which contributes over 32 per cent of State’s food production in an area of 28 lakh acres.”

Recalling that he had already announced that the State would take legal action to declare the delta as an Ecologically Sensitive Agricultural Zone, Palaniswami requested the Centre to support it.“It is our strong view that the delta should be excluded from any exploration, development and production of hydrocarbons and the Government of India is requested to add a proviso to the amendment notification brought out on January 16 excluding the delta region of Tamil Nadu from the purview of the above notification,” the Chief Minister said in his letter dated February 10.

“The negative aspect of these projects outweighs advantages claimed by the proponents. Pipeline failures, accidents, spills and explosions can lead to property and ecological damage, loss of life and adversely impact health and habitat in a densely populated agrarian belt,” the CM pointed out. Stating that India’s second largest mangrove forest, Muthupet, lies in the ecologically, sensitive and fragile delta region, Palaniswami said, “The famous Brahadeshwarar Temple of Thanjavur, Gangaikonda Cholapuram Temple, Navagraha temples, Velankanni Church and Nagore Dargah lies in the region and it is feared that exploration and consequent mining of hydrocarbons will destroy the cultural heritage sites.”

Palaniswami also referred to the observations of the expert committee appointed by former CM J Jayalalithaa in 2014 to study the impact of Coalbed-based Methane (CBM) Projects. The committee had denounced the projects on all counts. Based on these observations, Jayalalithaa had, on October 8, 2015, issued an order to stop any further exploration.

2nd largest Mangrove forest

Stating that India’s second largest mangrove forest, Muthupet, lies in the ecologically, sensitive and fragile delta region, Palaniswami said, “The famous Brahadeshwarar Temple of Thanjavur, Gangaikonda Cholapuram Temple, Navagraha temples, Velankanni Church and Nagore Dargah lies in the region and it is feared that exploration and consequent mining of hydrocarbons will destroy the cultural heritage sites.” EPS also referred to the observations of the expert committee appointed by former CM J Jayalalithaa in 2014 to study the impact of Coalbed-based Methane Projects