Home States Tamil Nadu

EPS to Centre: Support declaration of Cauvery delta as agri zone

In a letter to the Environment Minister, released to media, Palaniswami asks GoI to drop plans to carry out hydrocarbon exploration projects in the sensitive region

Published: 16th February 2020 06:06 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th February 2020 06:06 AM   |  A+A-

Farmers who had completed the harvest were involved in Navarai season using the available water from Cauvery river.

Farmers who had completed the harvest were involved in Navarai season using the available water from Cauvery river. (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Five days after a delegation of AIADMK MPs led by Fisheries Minister D Jayakumar handed over a letter written by Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami, to Union Minister Prakash Javadekar, announcing that the Cauvery delta region will be declared a Protected Special Agricultural Zone, the contents of the letter was released to the media on Saturday. In the letter the CM said, “Drop any plans for exploration as well as mining of hydrocarbon in the ecologically sensitive agricultural zone of Cauvery delta region comprising of Thanjavur, Tiruvarur and Nagapattinam districts and delta blocks of Pudukkottai, Cuddalore, Tiruchy, Karur and Ariyalur districts, which contributes over 32 per cent of State’s food production in an area of 28 lakh acres.” 

Recalling that he had already announced that the State would take legal action to declare the delta as an Ecologically Sensitive Agricultural Zone, Palaniswami requested the Centre to support it.“It is our strong view that the delta should be excluded from any exploration, development and production of hydrocarbons and the Government of India is requested to add a proviso to the amendment notification brought out on January 16 excluding the delta region of Tamil Nadu from the purview of the above notification,” the Chief Minister said in his letter dated February 10. 

“The negative aspect of these projects outweighs advantages claimed by the proponents. Pipeline failures, accidents, spills and explosions can lead to property and ecological damage, loss of life and adversely impact health and habitat in a densely populated agrarian belt,” the CM pointed out. Stating that India’s second largest mangrove forest, Muthupet, lies in the ecologically, sensitive and fragile delta region, Palaniswami said, “The famous Brahadeshwarar Temple of Thanjavur, Gangaikonda Cholapuram Temple, Navagraha temples, Velankanni Church and Nagore Dargah lies in the region and it is feared that exploration and consequent mining of hydrocarbons will destroy the cultural heritage sites.”

Palaniswami also referred to the observations of the expert committee appointed by former CM J Jayalalithaa in 2014 to study the impact of Coalbed-based Methane (CBM) Projects. The committee had denounced the projects on all counts. Based on these observations, Jayalalithaa had, on October 8, 2015, issued an order to stop any further exploration.

2nd largest Mangrove forest
Stating that India’s second largest mangrove forest, Muthupet, lies in the ecologically, sensitive and fragile delta region, Palaniswami said, “The famous Brahadeshwarar Temple of Thanjavur, Gangaikonda Cholapuram Temple, Navagraha temples, Velankanni Church and Nagore Dargah lies in the region and it is feared that exploration and consequent mining of hydrocarbons will destroy the cultural heritage sites.” EPS also referred to the observations of the expert committee appointed by former CM J Jayalalithaa in 2014 to study the impact of Coalbed-based Methane Projects

Stay up to date on all the latest Tamil Nadu news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Cauvery delta Edappadi K Palaniswami
India Matters
Congress leader Jyotiraditya Scindia. (Photo|PTI)
Country has changed, Cong needs new thinking: Jyotiraditya on Delhi loss
A memorial built for CRPF trooper Sivachandran by his family at Karkudi village in Ariyalur (Photo | EPS)
One year on, Pulwama martyr Sivachandran's son keeps asking about his father
Srinivasa Gowda (Photo | EPS)
13.62 seconds to glory: Kambala jockey breaks 30-year-old record 
19 years after her husband’s death, woman donates Rs 17 crore for charity. As he wished

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Srinivasa Gowda (Photo | EPS)
'India's Usain Bolt' Kambala jockey Srinivasa Gowda says no to attend SAI trials
Hindu-Muslim don't celebrate festivals together since Modi came to power: Activist Wali Rahman
Gallery
Veteran Leander Paes' final ATP Tour match on home soil ended on a disappointing note as he and his partner Matthew Ebden lost to Indian pair of Purav Raja and Ramkumar Ramanathan in the men's doubles final of the Bengaluru Open here on Saturday. (Photo |
One last roar: Emotional scenes as Leander Paes' loses swansong ATP Tour match at home | Bengaluru Open
From 1930 Cadillac V-16 Roadster from the US to a 1939 Buick Roadmaster convertible sedan from Canada, besides a bevy of other vintage four-wheeled beauties on Saturday rolled across the streets of Delhi as part of a mega event to promote motoring heritage in the country. (Photo | PTI)
Rare vintage automobile beauties from India and abroad steal show at car rally
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp