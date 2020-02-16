Home States Tamil Nadu

Translate NCERT textbooks, SIC tells Tamil varsity

Says Tamil medium students who aspire to get  govt jobs struggle to read the books in english

Published: 16th February 2020 05:47 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th February 2020 05:47 AM   |  A+A-

By Siva Sekaran
Express News Service

CHENNAI: The Tamil Nadu State Information Commission has directed Tamil University in Thanjavur to translate the National Council of Educational Research and Training (NCERT) textbooks for Physics, Chemistry, History, Geography, Economics and Mathematics for 6th to 12th Standards, which are currently available only in English and Hindi. State Information Commissioner S Muthuraj gave the directive while passing orders on an application from R Chander of Avadi, on January 24.

Applicant contended that most of Central government competitive examinations and entrance examinations are conducted based on the NCERT syllabus from 6th to 12th Standard on these six subjects, for which books are currently available only in English and Hindi. Students who have studied in Tamil medium and aspiring to get into Central government jobs such as NEET, JEE, UPSC, RRB, BSRB, postal department Examinations and SSC are finding it difficult to study NCERT book.

Most of the examinations are conducted in Tamil as exam language. So, if the Tamil University takes steps in converting the NCERT books, it would be useful for the aspirants, he said.SIC Muthuraj added that the translated textbooks shall be upload in their website as per section 4 of the Right to Information Act, immediately. The compliance report shall be sent to the secretary, Tamil Development department and to the secretary, School Education department and to the Commission as early as possible.

