Builder told to pay Rs 16.50 lakh after failing to construct apartment 

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: A district consumer forum directed a builder to pay Rs 16.50 lakh to a 79-year-old man after it failed to construct an apartment, in 2017. N Thiagarajan of Saligramam had paid Rs 17.25 lakh to M/s Civil Engineering Enterprises.

Thiagarajan entered into an agreement for construction of an apartment promoted by MA Salim, Proprietor, M/s Civil Engineering Enterprises called the ‘Salem’s Golden Park’ on outskirts of Poonamallee. However, despite full payment, there was no construction. Constant reminders for refund ended in the builder stating that authorities failed to provide building approval.

A cheque provided by the company bounced and hence Thiagarajan issued a legal notice and filed a petition at the District Consumer Disputes Redressal Forum, Chennai (South) seeking compensation of Rs 20 lakh. The forum presided by M Mony and consisting of member R Baskarkumaravel considering the evidence ordered compensation of Rs 16.25 lakh, Rs 20,000 for mental agony and Rs 5,000 as cost.