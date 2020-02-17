Home States Tamil Nadu

DMK intra-party polls: Elected functionaries’ removal ruffles feathers

During MK Stalin’s tenure as party chief, at least five district secretaries have been removed and it was announced through ‘Murasoli’.

DMK chief MK Stalin

DMK chief MK Stalin (Photo | PTI)

By S Kumaresan
Express News Service

CHENNAI: With DMK intra-party elections just days away, removal of elected representatives by the high command recently has come in as a shocker for many. This never happened during late leader M Karunanidhi’s time. Besides three district secretaries, three district in-charges have also been replaced in the last month.

A union secretary from Southern district told Express on condition of anonymity, “DMK as a party follows the rules and discipline in handling internal affairs. During Karunanidhi’s time, even if the high command is not satisfied with a functionary, they would wait until the next internal elections to replace him. Removing an elected functionary, that too, at the level of district secretaries, is new.”

During MK Stalin’s tenure as party chief, at least five district secretaries have been removed and it was announced through ‘Murasoli’. Early last year, Ramanathapuram district functionaries had staged a protest at the party headquarters against this move and the ‘removals’ had ceased until last month. An old-timer from Tiruchy unit said earlier, bifurcation of district units was done only just before internal elections for district secretaries’ post. “But the Tiruchy district unit was divided into three well in advance and KN Nehru was relieved from the post within 48 hours after he was appointed as principal secretary. The reason cited was that he can’t hold two posts.

But TR Baalu was allowed to hold two posts (principal secretary and Lok Sabha floor leader) for about eight months,” he told Express. He added that indication was that the high command wants Anbil Maheshpoyyamozhi as secretary of Tiruchy South district unit. Many who spoke to Express said the recent moves have caused apprehension among the elected functionaries. When asked for his comments, party’s organising secretary RS Bharathi said, “Due to administrative reasons, they (functionaries) were relieved and there is nothing wrong to change them based on performance.”

