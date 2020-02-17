Home States Tamil Nadu

Tight vigil in Madurai as anti-CAA sit-in enters third day

Another protester, H Abdul Kathar, said that the state government should take action against the police personnel who lathi-charged the protesters in Chennai. 

Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami during a discussion with Chief Secretary K Shanmugam, Home Secretary SK Prabakar, Director General of Police JK Tripathy and Chennai City Police Commissioner AK Viswanathan in Chennai. (Photo | Special Arrangement)

By Express News Service

MADURAI /NAGERCOIL: The sit-in protest launched by the members of the Muslim community demanding State government to pass resolution against Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA), National Register of Citizens (NRC) and National Population Register (NPR) continued for the third day here on Sunday. They also demanded the State government to take action against the police personnel who lathicharged anti-CAA protesters in Washermanpet in Chennai.  

Hundreds of women and children took part in the protest in front of Jinnah Thidal in Mahaboopalayam on Sunday. A protester A Abuthahir said that they would continue the protest until a resolution against the Act is passed in the State assembly. 

“Even people from Christian and Hindu communities have joined the protest. Muslims apart, the amended Act will also affect the Sri Lankan refugees staying here,” he said. 

The police have been keeping a close eye on the developments. Nodal officer for Madurai city and Madurai Range ADSP (Idol Wing) Abhay Kumar Singh has been staying in the city. 

He has directed City Commissioner of Police S Davidson Devasirvatham, IG (South Zone) KP Shanmuga Rajeswaran and DIG (Madurai Range) Annie Vijaya to take precautionary measures to avoid any untoward incident. 

Both the urban and rural police of Madurai have registered cases against protesters under IPC sections 143, 341, 283 and 290 for assembling without obtaining prior permission and obstructing vehicular movements. Meanwhile, in Kanniyakumari, Congress committee west district functionaries, led by district president-cum-Killiyoor MLA Rajesh Kumar, staged a day-long hunger strike in Thuckalay. The protest was inaugurated by Kanniyakumari MP H Vasanthakumar. Colachel MLA JG Prince, Tamil Nadu Congress Committee spokesperson Tiruchy Velusamy among others participated.

Six more cops assigned additional responsibilities

Six more police officers have been deputed to take charge of law and order situation in the southern districts for the protest against CAA and NPR, according to the statement issued by the Director General of Police. The statement said ADGP law and order is assigned to co-ordinate with officers and provide all necessary support. So far, since Saturday 12 officers have been assigned additional responsibilities. 

1.    Shailesh Kumar Yadav    ADGP, social justice & Human Rights    Officer in charge of Centre zone
2.    M C Sarangan    IG, training    Thanjavaur range
3.    R Ramakrishnan    SP    Thiruvarur.
4.    Senthil Kumar    SP    Thanjavur district 
5.    S Slevaraj    SP    Pudukottai district
 

