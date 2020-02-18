‘Cop’ trying to con road-users dies in accident

By Express News Service

TIRUPUR: A 23-year-old man who used to masquerade as a cop and accept bribe from road-users breaking rules was killed in an accident on Monday.Ajit Kumar, a resident of Anupatti in Palladam, was trying to extort money from people near Chinnakarai on Monday when a few motorists grew suspicious of his activity and alerted the police. When a patrol team arrived, Ajit Kumar tried to flee on his bike, but lost control, fell down and came under the wheels of a van. Police said the bike he used was the one he had snatched from a minor who failed to produce a driving licence a few days ago.