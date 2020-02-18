Med admission scam: Pondy govt officials’ names cleared

By Express News Service

PUDUCHERRY: The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has dropped charges against two IAS officers and four other senior officials of Puducherry government against whom cases had been registered in connection with Post Graduate medical admission scam in seven private medical colleges in the Union Territory. The case was registered in September 2017 at the insistence of Lt Governor Kiran Bedi.



In a communication on February 14, the CBI intimated that ‘no action is contemplated against the officials as there is no prima facie evidence against them’, Chief Minister V Narayanasamy told a press conference on Monday.