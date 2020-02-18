TNPSC 2011 scam: Govt employees summoned

By Express News Service

CUDDALORE: Cuddalore CB-CID officials have issued summons to 12 government employees working in different departments, suspecting their involvement in fraudulent activity in 2011 Group 2 Tamil Nadu Public Service Commission (TNPSC) exam. Officials have directed the suspects to be present for an inquiry in Cuddalore on February 19.

In a case, one Thavamani of Patharakottai near Panruti, who had murder charges against him was arrested in 2012, in connection with TNPSC question paper leak.

Through police inquiry, it was found that politicians, cinema personalities and police officers were involved in the scam. Hence, revisiting the case, CB-CID on Saturday issued summons to 12 candidates, who cleared the Group 2 exam and are working in various departments, including Cuddalore collectorate.

The investigation revealed that all the 12 employees belonged to the same community and same village, which is, East Ramapuram near Cuddalore.

Suspected aid of mastermind held

Chennai: One more person has been arrested by the CB-CID in connection with the TNPSC exam scam. Ashok is suspected to be a close aid of the main suspect, Jayakumar of Mogappair. The sleuths from CB-CID are currently investigating three TNPSC examinations - 2019 group IV, 2017 group 2A and 2016 VAO test.