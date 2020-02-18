TNPSC scam: DMK allowed to file petition for CBI probe

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The Madras High Court on Monday allowed the DMK to file an impleading petition seeking a CBI probe in the TNPSC scam.

When a division bench comprising Justices R Subbaiah and R Pongiappan, was hearing a case filed by Swapna of Madurai on the alleged malpractices in Group I examinations, a mention was made by senior counsel P Wilson appearing for the proposed impleading petitioner RS Bharathi, Organising Secretary, DMK, submitting that huge ‘sharks’ who are involved in the scam were free, while lower-level officials alone were arrested. He further submitted that without the involvement of senior officials, this scam would have not occurred. The bench posted the matter to February 28.