AIADMK leaders to keep an ear to ground

It is perhaps for the first time that such a statement from the AIADMK top brass has reached the functionaries and office bearers, acknowledging their contribution for the betterment of the party.

Published: 19th February 2020 05:49 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th February 2020 05:49 AM   |  A+A-

Deputy Leader of Opposition Durai Murugan leading DMK MLAs in a walkout from the Assembly on Tuesday | Express

By T Muruganandham
Express News Service

CHENNAI: In a paradigm shift, the AIADMK top leadership on Tuesday indicated that it was open to making changes in the party apparatus, keeping in view the suggestions given by functionaries at various levels.

“We will review and consider the reforms suggested by a few office bearers during the four-day interaction, and soon implement them,” said a joint statement by Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami and Deputy CM O Panneerselvam. “The interaction was very useful. We witnessed the conviction in you to work for the growth and victory of the party. We, the coordinator and joint coordinator of the party, respect your views and experiences. We promise you that we will lead the party on a constructive path by implementing what you have recommended,” the statement said. 

It is perhaps for the first time that such a statement from the AIADMK top brass has reached the functionaries and office bearers, acknowledging their contribution for the betterment of the party. The statement also assumes significance as the party has to prepare itself to face the local body elections as well as the general Assembly elections, which are just a year away.

Ever since Palaniswami and Panneerselvam collectively took over the party’s reigns, functionaries and ministers started expressing their views in public fora. At times, they did embarrass the party. Top leaders had to step in to advise them not to rush to the media. “The era of the cadre has started in the AIADMK,” said party spokesperson G Samarasam.   “Through their statement, Palaniswami and Pannerselvam are reiterating that they are one among the cadre, and wish to lead the party as per the cadre’s wishes.”

Chennai: Minister for Prohibition and Excise P Thangamani on Tuesday informed Assembly that the government is firm on its policy to implement prohibition, in a phased manner. He said awareness should be created among public before implementing the same and the government has been taking steps appropriately. He was responding to a question from DMK member T Mano Thangaraj, who said that the revenue from liquor sales has increased manifold since the AIADMK came to power in 2011. He questioned whether the government plans to close down TASMAC shops. Thangamani said revenue increased only due to increase in liquor price, indicating quantum of consumption had not gone up.ENS

