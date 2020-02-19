Baby weighing only 1.1 kg saved

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Doctors at the Government Hospital for Women and Children, Egmore, saved a baby weighing only 1.1 kg. Shravani (26) from Andhra Pradesh, developed labour pain in the 30th week. She was rushed to the hospital on January 13 and delivered a girl by caesarean section.

Hospital director Dr Vijaya said, “We had to do a caesarean as the mother had lost fluids and blood flow to the baby was reduced. “The baby was kept under observation at the Neonatal ICU for over 30 days and was discharged on Monday. The baby was 1.4 kg at the time of discharge.” “In the last one year, we have saved around 23 babies weighing less than 1.5 kg, “ said Dr Vijaya.