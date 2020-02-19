Go easy on quarrels, inspector advises couples

By Express News Service

ARIYALUR: Alarmed by the number of couples landing at their doorsteps, Jayankondam All Women’s police station Inspector C Chandrakala advised husbands and wives to go easy on family disputes and told them to understand each other’s perspectives rather than resorting to quarrels. She said that on average, her police station in Jayankondam receives 20 complaints each month, arising out of disagreements between husbands and wives.

To address these problems, police organise counselling sessions on a monthly basis. On Monday, over 10 families attended the programme. Chandrakala said, “Family members must learn to live above fights. Husband and wife often have quarrels because they do not understand each other. By being more tolerant and empathetic, couples can live together without fights. Women need to develop self-confidence and be forthright. And, in case they have any problem and they need help from the police, they should call the toll-free 181 number.”

DSP V Mohandoss, a guest at the programme said, “Husbands need to be more understanding of their wives. With patience we can gradually avoid fights.”