Injured pregnant dog dies, five puppies survive through 'C-section' in Tamil Nadu

By Express News Service

VELLORE: Five puppies were saved by prompt and timely intervention at the Poli Clinic as the mother dog suffered mortal injuries in a road accident occurred on Monday in Vellore city.

According to Dr Ravishankar, veterinary assistant surgeon, a man had brought the dog with grievous injuries and left it there. Five minutes after first aid, the dog died.

“Doubts grew when I noticed the swollen stomach. I presumed it must be pregnant. Immediately made a cut in the pelvis to be surprised to see five puppies coming out,” he said.

All five puppies are in stable condition. The man, who had brought the injured dog, was reluctant to take care of the puppies leaving the veterinarian in a piquant situation.

“What should I do but for taking care of them. I took them to my house and giving care,” Ravishankar stated.