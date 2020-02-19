Man gets eight years in jail for raping minor

By Express News Service

CUDDALORE: A Special POCSO Act Court on Tuesday, sentenced a 28-year-old man to eight years imprisonment for raping a minor girl at a village near Virudhachalam two years ago. On February 12, 2018, the 16-year-old victim was alone at her house as both her parents had gone for daily wage labour.

“T Palanivel, the convict, barged into the house and raped her. When her parents returned, the girl recounted the incident and the parents lodged a case at Neyveli All Women Police Station,” said Special Public Prosecutor (in-charge) K Selvapriya. Judge K Karunanidhi sentenced the convict to eight years imprisonment and fined him Rs 2,000 on Tuesday