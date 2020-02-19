Home States Tamil Nadu

Mob vigilantism takes life of ‘mobile thief’

When Ramu fell unconscious, the four men dragged him away and dumped him in a park nearby and left. “They did not realise that Ramu had already died.

Published: 19th February 2020 05:49 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th February 2020 05:49 AM   |  A+A-

death, murder,suicide, die, dead

For representational purposes

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: In a horrifying case of mob vigilantism, Ramu, a 31-year-old migrant worker from Andhra Pradesh was mistaken to be a mobile thief and beaten to death allegedly by four men at a construction site in Perumbakkam on Sunday night. 

According to a police officer, “Four construction workers were talking at the site in Sowmiya Nagar on Sunday night. Around 9.30 pm, they noticed Ramu roaming around in the area. When they questioned him, Ramu could not reply properly as he was not fluent in Tamil. The workers mistook him for a thief and thrashed him. One of the workers had lost his mobile phone last week. Therefore, he assumed that Ramu was the one who had stolen it and had come back to steal valuables from the area.”

When Ramu fell unconscious, the four men dragged him away and dumped him in a park nearby and left. “They did not realise that Ramu had already died. Throughout Monday, walkers at the park assumed that Ramu was drunk. On Tuesday morning, a walker noticed blood on Ramu’s head and alerted the police, “ the officer said. 

‘They did not realise he had already died’

"The police recovered the body and sent it to the Chrompet Government Hospital for post-mortem," the officer said. The department perused CCTV footage and found the group of workers dragging away Ramu to the park. Two persons have been detained in this connection.  According to police, inquires with workers on the construction site revealed that one of them had worked with Ramu two months ago at another construction site in Velachery. He also said that Ramu was not fluent in Tamil. The Pallikaranai police have registered a case and investigation is underway.

Similar case
In a similar case, residents of Maduravoyal attacked a 21-year-old man suspecting him to be a bike thief,  on February 14. Police arrested six persons, including three juveniles, in this connection on Monday. The injured man, identified as Praveen Kumar, is a resident of Shenoy Nagar. Police said he was working in a shop that supplied water cans. On February 14, Praveen had gone to meet his friend Mohan, who lives in  Maduravoyal and was waiting on Abirami Nagar Main Road for another friend of his.

"As Praveen was sitting on a bike parked along the roadside, residents assumed that he was trying to steal a bike. When a group of people questioned Praveen, he panicked and started to run. The residents gave him a chase and attacked him," a police officer said.

Some persons who noticed this, alerted the police control room. A team led by Inspector Matheshwaran rescued Praveen and admitted him to Rajiv Gandhi Government General Hospital.  Perusing CCTV footage, police arrested Jayaseelan (35) and Charles alias Karthikeyan (42) from Nerkundram, Shyam (38) of Maduravoyal, and three juveniles from Abirami Nagar.

Stay up to date on all the latest Tamil Nadu news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Mob Lynching death
India Matters
Representational Image. (Photo | NIAID - RML)
Coronavirus: Ship quarantined off Chennai after 2 Chinese crewmen show fever symptoms
The Supreme Court of India (Photo | PTI)
PIL in SC seeks ending caste-based quota to kin of lawmakers, top officials
KP Ajith
The first PhD graduate from his university, this auto driver is an inspiration!
Injured pregnant dog dies, five puppies survive through 'C-section' in Tamil Nadu

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
CVN Murthy
This retired Chief engineer spends 90% of pension on the poor
Sanjay Hegde and Sadhana Ramachandran - mediators appointed by Supreme Court - at Shaheen Bagh in New Delhi. (Photo| Parveen Negi, EPS)
Make sure your right doesn't clash with that of others': SC interlocutor to Shaheen Bagh protesters
Gallery
Check out the squads for the Women's T20 World Cup in Australia that is set to kickstart on February 21. While Group A consists of Australia, India, New Zealand, Sri Lanka and Bangladesh, Group B consists of England, Pakistan, South Africa, West Indies an
Women's T20 World Cup 2020: Check out the complete squads of all 10 teams
Here are the six players to watch when the women's Twenty20 World Cup begins on Friday.
Meg Lanning to Shafali Verma: Players to watch out for in Women's T20 World Cup 2020
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp