Home States Tamil Nadu

NGT forms panel to probe illegal transport of tea

A local resident, BR Lakshmanan, moved the bench, complaining some agents are purchasing leaves from small growers at cheaper rates and selling it to tea factories in Valparai, 250 km away.

Published: 19th February 2020 05:49 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th February 2020 05:49 AM   |  A+A-

NGT

The National Green Tribunal (File Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The southern bench of National Green Tribunal (NGT) on Tuesday constituted a three-member joint committee to investigate alleged illegal transport of green tea leaves from Nilgiris to Valparai. The committee will be headed by Nilgiris Collector with a member from Tea Board and Water Resources Department. The tribunal directed the committee to submit its report within two months. The next hearing is on May 5.

A local resident, BR Lakshmanan, moved the bench, complaining some agents are purchasing leaves from small growers at cheaper rates and selling it to tea factories in Valparai, 250 km away. Besides, a large quantity of freshwater is being used to keep them fresh, depleting the groundwater. If the allegations are true, the local factories in Nilgiris would get less leaves for manufacturing tea. As per the Tea Board, there are 177 registered tea factories in Nilgiris. The board has exhaustive guidelines for issuance of NOC for setting up tea factories.

The proposed factory has to submit list of small growers from whom leaves would be sourced within a 25 km radius and the list of existing factories in the range. The purpose of such information is that the board would only give NOC for setting up new tea factories if there is sufficient availability of green leaves.

“It is the policy of the board to allow setting up tea factories where there is availability of sufficient green leaves. It does not encourage any practice which will have adverse impact on the quality of tea. In order to help small growers of Nilgiris, the board has encouraged them to set up mini tea factories to get the actual price of tea, which otherwise goes to the big tea factories,” he said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Tamil Nadu news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
National Green Tribunal NGT Nilgiris
India Matters
Representational Image. (Photo | NIAID - RML)
Coronavirus: Ship quarantined off Chennai after 2 Chinese crewmen show fever symptoms
The Supreme Court of India (Photo | PTI)
PIL in SC seeks ending caste-based quota to kin of lawmakers, top officials
KP Ajith
The first PhD graduate from his university, this auto driver is an inspiration!
Injured pregnant dog dies, five puppies survive through 'C-section' in Tamil Nadu

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
CVN Murthy
This retired Chief engineer spends 90% of pension on the poor
Sanjay Hegde and Sadhana Ramachandran - mediators appointed by Supreme Court - at Shaheen Bagh in New Delhi. (Photo| Parveen Negi, EPS)
Make sure your right doesn't clash with that of others': SC interlocutor to Shaheen Bagh protesters
Gallery
Check out the squads for the Women's T20 World Cup in Australia that is set to kickstart on February 21. While Group A consists of Australia, India, New Zealand, Sri Lanka and Bangladesh, Group B consists of England, Pakistan, South Africa, West Indies an
Women's T20 World Cup 2020: Check out the complete squads of all 10 teams
Here are the six players to watch when the women's Twenty20 World Cup begins on Friday.
Meg Lanning to Shafali Verma: Players to watch out for in Women's T20 World Cup 2020
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp