No permission for anti-CAA rally: Madras High Court

Madras High Court on Tuesday restrained Muslim organisations from taking out a rally and laying siege to the Assembly till March 11.

Young girls speaking on stage during the protest against CAA at Washermenpet in Chennai on Tuesday | debadatta mallick

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Madras High Court on Tuesday restrained Muslim organisations from taking out a rally and laying siege to the Assembly till March 11. Protesters who are staging a stir at Old Washermenpet since February 14 had earlier announced that they would take a rally on Wednesday towards the Assembly and lay siege to it. They demanded that the Assembly adopt a resolution against Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA), National Register of Citizens (NRC) and National Population Register (NPR).

Despite the court order, Muslim outfits have still planned to take a rally from Kalaivanar Arangam to Secretariat at 10 am on Wednesday. “After discussions with various heads of Muslim outfits, it has been decided that a rally would be taken out from Kalaivanar Arangam to the Secretariat,” Kareem, media coordinator, Social Democratic Party of India, said. 

Unlawful protest?

A division bench comprising Justices M Sathyanarayanan and R Hemalatha restrained the organisations from holding the protest while hearing a petition filed by one Varaaki. The petitioner argued that the protest was unlawful as police had denied permission for it. SR Rajagopal, Additional Advocate General appearing for the State government, submitted the list of places identified by the city police for staging peaceful protests. He also informed the court that no permission had been granted for the anti-CAA rally on Wednesday.  

HC: Not going to express opinion on CAA, NRC, NPR

After the arguments, the court issued an interim order restraining the protesters till March 11 and also ordered notices to the State government to file a counter affidavit along with supporting documents.
Petitioner's counsel argued that various organisations opposing CAA were spreading false rumours among public, inciting them to join the agitation and create problems.

Some leaders of the organisations were also delivering intimidating speeches, even going to the extent of "issuing a threat to the lives of the Prime Minister and the Union Home Minister. "During the course of arguments, the court clearly pointed out that it is also not going to express any opinion on CAA, NRC and NPR. Earlier in the day, the same division bench refused to hear the petition as an urgent plea and said the petition will be heard as per the regular list. However, it was taken up for hearing in the evening.

Resolution unlikely? 
CM Edappadi K Palaniswami on Tuesday said CAA  comes under the domain of the Central government, implying that the State Assembly cannot pass a resolution on the matter | P5

‘Rally will be taken out’ 
Despite the High Court denying permission, Muslim outfits have still planned to take a rally from Kalaivanar Arangam to Secretariat at 10 am in Chennai on Wednesday.

