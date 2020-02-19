Panruti man murders wife suspecting infidelity, arrested

By Express News Service

CUDDALORE: A 27-year-old man was arrested on Sunday for allegedly murdering his wife after accusing her of infidelity, at their home in Panruti.Kumarvel, a car driver from Kadampuliyur, married Rajeshwari of Panruti eight years ago and two kids were born to them.

“Four years ago, Rajeshwari had approached Kadampuliyur police over Kumarvel’s relationship with a few transgender persons. The nature of the alleged relationship is not known. Soon after, Rajeshwari moved to her parents house in Panruti,” an investigating officer told TNIE. Kumarvel convinced her to return to his house a year ago.

“However, the couple often argued and Kumarvel accused her of infidelity. The couple moved to Panruti four months ago. According to Kumarvel’s statement, the couple argued again on Saturday night and in a fit of rage, he attacked her with several items he found in the room, killing her on the spot,” the officer added.