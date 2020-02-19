Home States Tamil Nadu

Parents for razing down compound wall of school

Parents of RS Puram Corporation Higher Secondary School (Girls) students have urged the Coimbatore City Municipal Corporation (CCMC) to demolish a part of the compound wall which is in a poor state.

Published: 19th February 2020 08:26 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th February 2020 08:26 AM   |  A+A-

The compound wall of RS Puram Corporation Higher Secondary School that is in a pathetic state. (Special arrangement)

By Express News Service

COIMBATORE: Parents of RS Puram Corporation Higher Secondary School (Girls) students have urged the Coimbatore City Municipal Corporation (CCMC) to demolish a part of the compound wall which is in a poor state.

K Natarajan, a parent from Veerakeralam, said, "Nearly 1,000 girl students are studying in the corporation school from classes VI to XII. But, safety is lacking. There are several cracks at many places along the compound wall and it may collapse at any given point of time."

"The wall was built around 10 years ago. Before an untoward incident occurs, CCMC officials should demolish the compound wall considering the safety of the students," he stated.

A class X student, on condition of anonymity, said, "Not only the compound wall, the roof of a few classrooms are also in a bad state. The toilets are also not maintained well. Hence, authorities should carry out repair works at the earliest."

Palli Kalvi Pathukappu Iyakkam (PKPI) Coimbatore District Coordinator S Chandrasekar said, "Many corporation school buildings are not in good condition. The CCMC should identify and demolish them before any mishap occurs."

"CCMC is giving more importance to the smart cities mission projects and not focusing on the improvement of corporation school infrastructure," he alleged.

Repeated attempts to reach Corporation Education Officer (CEO) A Valliyammal went in vain.

Stay up to date on all the latest Tamil Nadu news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Coimbatore City Municipal Corporation school compound wall
India Matters
Representational Image. (Photo | NIAID - RML)
Coronavirus: Ship quarantined off Chennai after 2 Chinese crewmen show fever symptoms
The Supreme Court of India (Photo | PTI)
PIL in SC seeks ending caste-based quota to kin of lawmakers, top officials
KP Ajith
The first PhD graduate from his university, this auto driver is an inspiration!
Injured pregnant dog dies, five puppies survive through 'C-section' in Tamil Nadu

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
CVN Murthy
This retired Chief engineer spends 90% of pension on the poor
Sanjay Hegde and Sadhana Ramachandran - mediators appointed by Supreme Court - at Shaheen Bagh in New Delhi. (Photo| Parveen Negi, EPS)
Make sure your right doesn't clash with that of others': SC interlocutor to Shaheen Bagh protesters
Gallery
Check out the squads for the Women's T20 World Cup in Australia that is set to kickstart on February 21. While Group A consists of Australia, India, New Zealand, Sri Lanka and Bangladesh, Group B consists of England, Pakistan, South Africa, West Indies an
Women's T20 World Cup 2020: Check out the complete squads of all 10 teams
Here are the six players to watch when the women's Twenty20 World Cup begins on Friday.
Meg Lanning to Shafali Verma: Players to watch out for in Women's T20 World Cup 2020
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp