Parents for razing down compound wall of school

By Express News Service

COIMBATORE: Parents of RS Puram Corporation Higher Secondary School (Girls) students have urged the Coimbatore City Municipal Corporation (CCMC) to demolish a part of the compound wall which is in a poor state.

K Natarajan, a parent from Veerakeralam, said, "Nearly 1,000 girl students are studying in the corporation school from classes VI to XII. But, safety is lacking. There are several cracks at many places along the compound wall and it may collapse at any given point of time."

"The wall was built around 10 years ago. Before an untoward incident occurs, CCMC officials should demolish the compound wall considering the safety of the students," he stated.

A class X student, on condition of anonymity, said, "Not only the compound wall, the roof of a few classrooms are also in a bad state. The toilets are also not maintained well. Hence, authorities should carry out repair works at the earliest."

Palli Kalvi Pathukappu Iyakkam (PKPI) Coimbatore District Coordinator S Chandrasekar said, "Many corporation school buildings are not in good condition. The CCMC should identify and demolish them before any mishap occurs."

"CCMC is giving more importance to the smart cities mission projects and not focusing on the improvement of corporation school infrastructure," he alleged.

Repeated attempts to reach Corporation Education Officer (CEO) A Valliyammal went in vain.