Plea seeks CBI probe into TNUSRB  recruitment

According to the petitioners, “The notification was issued for total vacancies of 8,888 posts.

Published: 19th February 2020 05:21 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th February 2020 05:21 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: A plea has been filed at the Madras High Court by 15 persons seeking CBI probe into the recruitment made by Tamil Nadu Uniformed Services Recruitment Board for over 8,000 posts in Tamil Nadu Fire and Rescue Service department. The issue pertains to recruitment conducted after a  notification published by TNUSRB in 2019 for the posts of Grade-II constables, firemen, and jail warden.

According to the petitioners, “The notification was issued for total vacancies of 8,888 posts. On August 25, 2019, the written exam was conducted all over the state. All of us became successful in the written examination. However, our marks scored in it have not been informed to us. In Nov 2019, physical measurement and endurance tests were conducted. We became successful in the physical examination as well. At this stage also, our marks were not revealed”.

“About 1019 candidates have been selected from Vellore district alone and another 763 have been selected from exam centres in Villupuram. All these candidates are declared to have secured over 72 marks in the exams. Most of the selected from Vellore is from Sigaram Tuition Center,” said the petition.
  The petitioners sought for a CBI investigation in the issue and also wanted the High Court to direct the board to produce the OMR answer sheets of the 15 petitioners. The court is expected to hear it next week.

